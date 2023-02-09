HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.03% to Rs 37.86 croreNet Loss of HMT reported to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.03% to Rs 37.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.8654.89 -31 OPM %-44.27-28.78 -PBDT-19.20-25.09 23 PBT-21.06-27.77 24 NP-19.90-26.97 26
