Honda Siel Power Products standalone net profit declines 14.80% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 219.62 crore

Net profit of Honda Siel Power Products declined 14.80% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 219.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 203.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales219.62203.34 8 OPM %12.2516.08 -PBDT31.5235.95 -12 PBT26.2830.40 -14 NP16.9319.87 -15

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

