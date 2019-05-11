JUST IN
Refnol Resins & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Refnol Resins & Chemicals rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 234.62% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 31.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.107.65 6 31.5627.94 13 OPM %7.533.01 -6.914.19 - PBDT0.480.18 167 1.380.80 73 PBT0.320.05 540 0.870.34 156 NP0.320.02 1500 0.870.26 235

