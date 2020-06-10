HSIL standalone net profit declines 89.92% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 461.03 croreNet profit of HSIL declined 89.92% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 461.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 471.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 217.09% to Rs 48.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 1859.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1604.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales461.03471.47 -2 1859.071604.76 16 OPM %11.7917.84 -14.5810.81 - PBDT43.0385.54 -50 217.88153.70 42 PBT7.5849.16 -85 75.0022.39 235 NP3.3833.53 -90 48.4215.27 217
