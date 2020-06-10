HSIL standalone net profit declines 89.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 461.03 crore

Net profit of HSIL declined 89.92% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 461.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 471.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 217.09% to Rs 48.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 1859.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1604.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

