Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 70.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company declined 70.05% to Rs 224.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 749.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 4168.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3872.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.46% to Rs 2512.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2575.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 16562.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15529.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

