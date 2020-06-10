Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 70.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 4168.42 croreNet profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company declined 70.05% to Rs 224.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 749.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 4168.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3872.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.46% to Rs 2512.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2575.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 16562.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15529.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4168.423872.99 8 16562.3615529.15 7 OPM %60.7973.89 -71.4372.80 - PBDT379.61983.75 -61 3579.723821.24 -6 PBT343.90972.24 -65 3438.673778.27 -9 NP224.35749.02 -70 2512.272575.68 -2
