I Power Solutions India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

I Power Solutions India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 OPM %012.50 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 14:39 IST

