I Power Solutions India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

I Power Solutions India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.060.08012.5000.0100.0100.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)