I Power Solutions India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Take Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.05% in the December 2019 quarter
GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4206.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
HUL, ITC in focus on declaring Q3 December 2019 results
Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 croreI Power Solutions India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 OPM %012.50 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU