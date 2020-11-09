ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd extends winning spree

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1265.7, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% jump in NIFTY and a 6.4% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1265.7, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 4.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12893.8, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1269.6, up 0.4% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 5.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% jump in NIFTY and a 6.4% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 41.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

