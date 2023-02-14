TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.35% to Rs 94.21 crore

Net profit of TARC declined 84.61% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.35% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.94.2153.1214.9841.875.3414.074.1412.191.318.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)