TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.35% to Rs 94.21 crore

Net profit of TARC declined 84.61% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.35% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales94.2153.12 77 OPM %14.9841.87 -PBDT5.3414.07 -62 PBT4.1412.19 -66 NP1.318.51 -85

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

