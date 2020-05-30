KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 1.54% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1258.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.27% to Rs 255.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 4884.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4226.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1258.531258.794884.274226.969.5810.9310.1610.4695.3298.96383.35313.2681.6090.32326.66279.3160.8559.93255.10181.87

