Business Standard

KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 1.54% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1258.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.27% to Rs 255.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 4884.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4226.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1258.531258.79 0 4884.274226.96 16 OPM %9.5810.93 -10.1610.46 - PBDT95.3298.96 -4 383.35313.26 22 PBT81.6090.32 -10 326.66279.31 17 NP60.8559.93 2 255.10181.87 40

First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 16:27 IST

