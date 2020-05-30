JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 24.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 320.33 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 24.29% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 320.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 182.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 1184.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1325.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales320.33364.76 -12 1184.251325.51 -11 OPM %20.1922.79 -22.5422.32 - PBDT70.9792.77 -23 292.03307.24 -5 PBT63.3485.89 -26 257.00273.42 -6 NP48.0163.41 -24 182.73192.05 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 16:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU