Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 24.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 320.33 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 24.29% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 320.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 182.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 1184.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1325.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales320.33364.76 -12 1184.251325.51 -11 OPM %20.1922.79 -22.5422.32 - PBDT70.9792.77 -23 292.03307.24 -5 PBT63.3485.89 -26 257.00273.42 -6 NP48.0163.41 -24 182.73192.05 -5
