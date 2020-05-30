Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 24.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 320.33 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 24.29% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 320.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 182.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 1184.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1325.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

320.33364.761184.251325.5120.1922.7922.5422.3270.9792.77292.03307.2463.3485.89257.00273.4248.0163.41182.73192.05

