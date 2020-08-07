Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cognizant names Archana Deskus to Board of Directors
Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment to Voda-Idea
Welspun India Q3 net jumps 50 pc at Rs 75 cr
Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya
-
Sales decline 88.98% to Rs 6.81 croreNet Loss of Timex Group India reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 88.98% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.8161.78 -89 OPM %-160.061.94 -PBDT-11.540.69 PL PBT-12.42-0.07 -17643 NP-12.42-0.07 -17643
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU