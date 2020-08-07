JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TD Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 88.98% to Rs 6.81 crore

Net Loss of Timex Group India reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 88.98% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.8161.78 -89 OPM %-160.061.94 -PBDT-11.540.69 PL PBT-12.42-0.07 -17643 NP-12.42-0.07 -17643

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU