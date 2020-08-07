TD Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 73.60 croreNet Loss of TD Power Systems reported to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 73.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales73.6089.53 -18 OPM %-6.791.78 -PBDT-4.294.05 PL PBT-9.59-2.11 -355 NP-9.81-1.34 -632
