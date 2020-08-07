Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 33.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.18% to Rs 1505.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 33.37% to Rs 221.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 331.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.18% to Rs 1505.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3021.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1505.423021.4934.9828.86473.05800.92341.09674.34221.06331.76

