India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the December 2022 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 403.05 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 17.08% to Rs 91.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 403.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 367.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales403.05367.61 10 OPM %96.7094.10 -PBDT91.7978.44 17 PBT91.1077.81 17 NP91.1077.81 17

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:58 IST

