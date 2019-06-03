India Infraspace reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 1.36 croreNet loss of India Infraspace reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 92.41% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.362.04 -33 2.6835.30 -92 OPM %-5.880 --4.480.08 - PBDT-0.080 0 -0.110.03 PL PBT-0.080 0 -0.110.03 PL NP-0.080 0 -0.110.03 PL
