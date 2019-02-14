India Infraspace reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 85.25% to Rs 1.26 croreIndia Infraspace reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 85.25% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.268.54 -85 OPM %00.23 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
