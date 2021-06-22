India's Crude Oil Production Down 6.32% On Year In May

Crude oil production in India during May, 2021 was 2437.96 TMT which is 5.47% lower than target for the month and 6.32% lower when compared with production of May, 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-May, 2021 was 4931.21 TMT which is 2.23% and 4.22% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during May,2021 was 2739.65MMSCM which is 19.11% higher when compared with production of May, 2020 but 4.09% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-May, 2021 was 5391.14MMSCM which is 20.84% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 2.61% lower when compared with target for the period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)