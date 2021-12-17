Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kitex Garments Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2021.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 10.09% to Rs 228.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 54.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd crashed 7.86% to Rs 186.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44671 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 7.52% to Rs 14.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 7.50% to Rs 91.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 7.15% to Rs 60.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

