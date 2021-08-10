Indian Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 131.85, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.31% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 65.14% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131.85, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16331.7. The Sensex is at 54706.06, up 0.56%.Indian Bank has eased around 3.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2404.9, down 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

