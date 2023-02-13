Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 477.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 70.08 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 477.08% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 70.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.70.0861.158.397.676.144.043.490.962.770.48

