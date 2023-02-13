JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
Business Standard

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 477.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 70.08 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 477.08% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 70.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales70.0861.15 15 OPM %8.397.67 -PBDT6.144.04 52 PBT3.490.96 264 NP2.770.48 477

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU