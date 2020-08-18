SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana; Rs 50 lakh ex gratia announced
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana
19 new coronavirus cases in AP; Tally rises to 439
Coronavirus cases touch 161 in AP, another patient recovers
-
Sales decline 98.54% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of SPS International reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.54% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.138.93 -99 OPM %-246.150.56 -PBDT-0.390.55 PL PBT-0.590.43 PL NP-0.590.31 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU