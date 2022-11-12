Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.64% to Rs 1.36 croreNet profit of Indo Euro Indchem rose 850.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.64% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.363.37 -60 OPM %50.000.59 -PBDT0.790.11 618 PBT0.770.09 756 NP0.570.06 850
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU