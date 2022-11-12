Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.64% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem rose 850.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.64% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.363.3750.000.590.790.110.770.090.570.06

