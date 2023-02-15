Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 775.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.09% to Rs 227.41 croreNet Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 775.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 659.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.09% to Rs 227.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 303.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales227.41303.56 -25 OPM %-56.81-9.10 -PBDT-594.16-466.89 -27 PBT-775.50-659.28 -18 NP-775.50-659.28 -18
