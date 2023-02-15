Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 78.46 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 27.39% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.78.4662.3332.7439.5626.0627.7020.7621.6413.6518.80

