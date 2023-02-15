Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sayaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.60% in the December 2022 quarter
Mcnally Sayaji Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares
-
Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 78.46 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 27.39% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales78.4662.33 26 OPM %32.7439.56 -PBDT26.0627.70 -6 PBT20.7621.64 -4 NP13.6518.80 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU