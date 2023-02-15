Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 78.46 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 27.39% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales78.4662.33 26 OPM %32.7439.56 -PBDT26.0627.70 -6 PBT20.7621.64 -4 NP13.6518.80 -27

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

