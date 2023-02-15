Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 7.14% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.970.9180.4181.320.770.830.750.810.750.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)