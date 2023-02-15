Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 7.14% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.970.91 7 OPM %80.4181.32 -PBDT0.770.83 -7 PBT0.750.81 -7 NP0.750.70 7

Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

