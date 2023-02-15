VJTF Eduservices consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 177.14% to Rs 5.82 crore

Net profit of VJTF Eduservices rose 36.36% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 177.14% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.822.10 177 OPM %38.6620.00 -PBDT1.161.62 -28 PBT0.510.92 -45 NP0.600.44 36

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

