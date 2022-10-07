Energy shares edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 84.87 points or 1.03% at 8162.85 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.5%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 2.36%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.23%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.17%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.51%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.47%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.07%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.67%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.62%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.46%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 158.58 or 0.27% at 58063.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.75 points or 0.32% at 17277.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.4 points or 0.02% at 29091.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.99 points or 0.57% at 8945.84.

On BSE,1624 shares were trading in green, 1717 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

