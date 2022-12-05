Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 192.9 points or 0.62% at 30809.44 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.82%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.32%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.21%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 2.44%),Mphasis Ltd (down 1.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.8%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.78%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.74%), FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 1.65%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.61%).

On the other hand, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 7.06%), R Systems International Ltd (up 6.27%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 5.09%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 216.77 or 0.34% at 62651.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.35 points or 0.29% at 18641.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.32 points or 0.25% at 29985.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.69 points or 0.15% at 9300.67.

On BSE,2063 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)