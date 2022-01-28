Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 740.49 points or 2.21% at 34268.3 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (up 6.54%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 5.72%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 5.36%),Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 4.99%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 4.98%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.97%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.8%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 4.04%), and Mindtree Ltd (up 4.03%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 0.71%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 697.63 or 1.22% at 57974.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 209.55 points or 1.22% at 17319.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 583.97 points or 2.04% at 29217.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 177.02 points or 2.08% at 8670.24.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)