Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 753.75 points or 2.09% at 35325.43 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mindtree Ltd (down 4.72%), Coforge Ltd (down 4.25%),Cyient Ltd (down 4.07%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.83%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.62%), Mphasis Ltd (down 3.61%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 3.38%), Wipro Ltd (down 3.14%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.9%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 5.56%), NELCO Ltd (up 5%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.94 or 0.26% at 60202.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.2 points or 0.22% at 17892.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25 points or 0.09% at 28048.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.23 points or 0.12% at 8694.04.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 1612 were trading in red and 215 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)