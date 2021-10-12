Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 478.82 points or 1.38% at 34247.54 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 5%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 4.57%),NELCO Ltd (down 4.56%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.3%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.74%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.63%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.55%), Coforge Ltd (down 2.44%), and Subex Ltd (down 2.14%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.99%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.95%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.4%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125.66 or 0.21% at 60010.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36 points or 0.2% at 17909.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.23 points or 0.2% at 29566.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.66 points or 0.25% at 9095.75.

On BSE,1657 shares were trading in green, 1603 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

