Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 19.81 points or 0.67% at 2982.32 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 9.77%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.28%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.65%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.08%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.99%), CESC Ltd (up 0.57%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.37%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.95%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.13%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.82%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 124.75 or 0.24% at 52203.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.6 points or 0.26% at 15711.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.8 points or 0.06% at 24581.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.87 points or 0.15% at 7775.1.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1112 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

