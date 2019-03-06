JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharti Airtel launches India's first high quality Unified Communications solution for conferencing
Business Standard

Infosys allots 2.79 lakh equity shares

Capital Market 

Under Stock Incentive Compensation Plan

Infosys has allotted 2,79,122 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company on March 5, 2019, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, on 05 March 2019, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 21,84,46,57,220/- divided into 4,36,89,31,444 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements