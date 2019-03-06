Infosys allots 2.79 lakh equity shares

-
Under Stock Incentive Compensation PlanInfosys has allotted 2,79,122 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company on March 5, 2019, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.
Consequently, on 05 March 2019, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 21,84,46,57,220/- divided into 4,36,89,31,444 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each.
