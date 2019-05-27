Manpasand Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Page Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Pharma India Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2019.

Page Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Pharma India Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2019.

tumbled 20.00% to Rs 88 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63727 shares in the past one month.

crashed 11.40% to Rs 19465.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1313 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.38% to Rs 1597. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21935 shares in the past one month.

Pharma India Ltd fell 7.56% to Rs 2031.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1450 shares in the past one month.

pared 5.08% to Rs 99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

