Manpasand Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Page Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2019.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 88 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63727 shares in the past one month.
Page Industries Ltd crashed 11.40% to Rs 19465.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1313 shares in the past one month.
Divis Laboratories Ltd lost 9.38% to Rs 1597. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21935 shares in the past one month.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd fell 7.56% to Rs 2031.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1450 shares in the past one month.
PC Jeweller Ltd pared 5.08% to Rs 99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
