Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 242.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 17.61 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 242.11% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.6120.13 -13 OPM %3.24-2.63 -PBDT1.530.48 219 PBT1.480.43 244 NP0.650.19 242

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

