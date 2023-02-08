Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 242.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 17.61 croreNet profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 242.11% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.6120.13 -13 OPM %3.24-2.63 -PBDT1.530.48 219 PBT1.480.43 244 NP0.650.19 242
