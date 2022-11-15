IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 49.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 541.41 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 49.19% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 541.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 537.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.541.41537.885.858.1433.2252.4221.9041.6215.6730.84

