Information Technology stocks tumble

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 858.5 points or 3.9% at 21162.01 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 7.37%), Mastek Ltd (down 5.76%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 5.6%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 5.22%),Mindtree Ltd (down 4.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 4.42%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 4.04%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 3.86%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.78%), and Coforge Ltd (down 3.47%).

On the other hand, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 6%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.78%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.27%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 654.38 or 1.54% at 43251.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.05 points or 1.31% at 12624.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58.67 points or 0.38% at 15246.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.95 points or 0.23% at 5210.16.

On BSE,1156 shares were trading in green, 1411 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

