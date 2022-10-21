Suraj standalone net profit rises 156.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.68% to Rs 107.78 croreNet profit of Suraj rose 156.94% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.68% to Rs 107.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.7873.48 47 OPM %3.884.71 -PBDT4.482.94 52 PBT2.581.13 128 NP1.850.72 157
