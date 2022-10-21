Suraj standalone net profit rises 156.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.68% to Rs 107.78 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 156.94% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.68% to Rs 107.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.107.7873.483.884.714.482.942.581.131.850.72

