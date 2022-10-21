JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Dynamics climbs on inking various MoUs during Defexpo - 2022

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Suraj standalone net profit rises 156.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 46.68% to Rs 107.78 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 156.94% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.68% to Rs 107.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.7873.48 47 OPM %3.884.71 -PBDT4.482.94 52 PBT2.581.13 128 NP1.850.72 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU