IRCTC signs MoU with UCADA for helicopter ticket bookings

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years.

The MoU is for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham on behalf of UCADA.

In this connection, IRCTC will be providing a website (mobile responsive) for booking helicopter tickets. Pilgrims will be able to book online tickets through IRCTC website for their helicopter journey.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Dr. Lokiah Ravikumar, director (catering services) of the company with effect from 22 March 2023.

He is qualified in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from Institute of Hotel Management, Chennai and is also a Post Graduate in Tourism and has also completed Doctorate in Tourism from Utkal University Odisha.

Ravikumar has a vast working experience spanning over 37 years in the hospitality industry covering catering and tourism businesses with extensive knowledge in business operations and management. Before taking charge of director /catering services in IRCTC, he was posted as general manager in IRCTC, corporate office, New Delhi.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The Government of India held 62.40% stake in the company, as on 31 December 2022.

The company's net profit rose 22.37% to Rs 255.53 crore on 69.95% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 918.06 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.32% to Rs 603.30 on the BSE.

