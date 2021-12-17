IT stocks rally after Accenture posts strong Q1 results

-
ALSO READ
IT shares advance after Accenture reports strong Q3 performance
Sensex hovers above 60K mark; Sansera Engg makes decent debut
Sensex, Nifty settle higher led by banks
HCL named a Leader for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
HCL Technologies named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services
-
Shares of 10 IT companies rose by 0.4% to 2.62% after IT services and consulting major Accenture on Thursday reported strong first-quarter results and raised business outlook for fiscal 2022.The Nifty IT index was up 1.64% at 36,752.70. The index has risen 2.84% in two sessions.
Infosys (up 2.62%), Wipro (up 1.75%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 1.69%), HCL Technologies (up 1.5%), Mindtree (up 1.26%), TCS (up 1.24%), Mphasis (up 0.96%), Coforge (up 0.94%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.44%) and L&T Technology Services (up 0.4%) advanced.
US-based Accenture reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended 30 November 2021, with revenues of $15 billion, an increase of 27% in both U.S. dollars and local currency over the same period last year.
Diluted earnings per share were $2.78, a 20% increase from $2.32 for the first quarter last year, which included $0.15 in gains on an investment. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 28% from $2.17 for the first quarter last year.
Operating income was $2.43 billion, a 29% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 16.3%, an expansion of 20 basis points.
Net income for the quarter was $1.82 billion, compared with $1.52 billion for the first quarter last year. Excluding after-tax investment gains of $97 million, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.43 billion.
New bookings for the quarter were a record $16.8 billion, with record consulting bookings of $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings of $7.4 billion.
For fiscal 2022, Accenture expects revenue growth to be in the range of 19% to 22% in local currency, compared with 12% to 15% previously. It continues to expect operating margin for the full fiscal year to be in the range of 15.2% to 15.4%, an expansion of 10 to 30 basis points from fiscal 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU