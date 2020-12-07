ITC Ltd adds to latest gains

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.6, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.6, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. ITC Ltd has risen around 16.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32356.75, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 215.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 337.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 202.7, up 1.73% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 16.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 17.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

