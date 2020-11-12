ITC Ltd up for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 188.15, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.88% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% jump in NIFTY and a 1.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 188.15, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 12698.85. The Sensex is at 43370.31, down 0.51%. ITC Ltd has gained around 10.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30845.6, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 290.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 274.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 188.35, up 1.59% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 25.88% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% jump in NIFTY and a 1.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 16.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)