ITD Cementation India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2019.

ITD Cementation India Ltd lost 13.69% to Rs 52 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28212 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd tumbled 8.22% to Rs 110. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32684 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 116.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 58.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd plummeted 4.85% to Rs 146.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20891 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)