Volumes spurt at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 September 2019.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 600.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.59.60. Volumes stood at 26.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd witnessed volume of 21.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.85% to Rs.87.60. Volumes stood at 3.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 53053 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7817 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.276.90. Volumes stood at 20138 shares in the last session.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd notched up volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.13% to Rs.146.30. Volumes stood at 16.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd saw volume of 9.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.96% to Rs.109.20. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

