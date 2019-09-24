JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

RIL jumps after brokerage maintains overweight rating
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 600.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.41 lakh shares

Prism Johnson Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 September 2019.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 600.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.59.60. Volumes stood at 26.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd witnessed volume of 21.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.85% to Rs.87.60. Volumes stood at 3.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 53053 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7817 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.276.90. Volumes stood at 20138 shares in the last session.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd notched up volume of 21.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.13% to Rs.146.30. Volumes stood at 16.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd saw volume of 9.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.96% to Rs.109.20. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU