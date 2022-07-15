ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd and Apar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2022.

ITI Ltd surged 11.23% to Rs 120.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd spiked 5.72% to Rs 1590. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 473 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd soared 5.52% to Rs 81.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6711 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd advanced 5.48% to Rs 106.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd jumped 5.43% to Rs 982.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36199 shares in the past one month.

