J Kumar Infraprojects receives contract worth Rs 352 cr

To re-construct Siddharth Municipal General Hospital in Goregaon (W), Mumbai

J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the "Proposed re-construction of Siddharth Municipal General Hospital on land bearing CTS No.260/12, 266 & 267 A/1, at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon (W) in P/S ward for a total lumpsum contract cost of Rs. 352.30 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:32 IST

