J Kumar Infraprojects receives contract worth Rs 352 cr

-
ALSO READ
Celebrities Dazzle in Platinum Jewellery at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
BJP sweeps Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls in Assam
Bharat Electronics announces cessation of directors
Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 33677.19% in the March 2022 quarter
S Sridhar resigns as MD of Pfizer
-
To re-construct Siddharth Municipal General Hospital in Goregaon (W), MumbaiJ Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the "Proposed re-construction of Siddharth Municipal General Hospital on land bearing CTS No.260/12, 266 & 267 A/1, at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon (W) in P/S ward for a total lumpsum contract cost of Rs. 352.30 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU