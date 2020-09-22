Volumes jump at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd saw volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57074 shares

Max Financial Services Ltd, Central Bank of India, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 September 2020.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd saw volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57074 shares. The stock dropped 0.05% to Rs.521.00. Volumes stood at 50102 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 51.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.07% to Rs.599.75. Volumes stood at 10.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 20.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.16.10. Volumes stood at 9.6 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68489 shares. The stock dropped 3.00% to Rs.950.00. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd notched up volume of 28.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.73 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.44% to Rs.847.00. Volumes stood at 18.48 lakh shares in the last session.

