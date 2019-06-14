Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2019.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2019.

tumbled 10.71% to Rs 82.1 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 7.79% to Rs 3.67. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 5.51% to Rs 79.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

plummeted 5.45% to Rs 291.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

fell 5.37% to Rs 334. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31442 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)