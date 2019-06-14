Volumes jump at GRUH Finance Ltd counter

JUST IN
Rites Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 June 2019.

GRUH Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 344.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 53.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.44 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.08% to Rs.291.50. Volumes stood at 8.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 15.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.290.90. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 10496 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2521 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.11,042.90. Volumes stood at 3450 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 7.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.92.80. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48705 shares. The stock increased 2.87% to Rs.271.95. Volumes stood at 20368 shares in the last session.

