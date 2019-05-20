JHS Svendgaard Laboratories standalone net profit declines 65.03% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories announces change in shareholding in subsidiary
Unichem Laboratories approval from USFDA to market generic products
Volumes jump at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter
Beardsell Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 9.71% to Rs 33.58 croreNet profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories declined 65.03% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.71% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.17% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 119.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.5837.19 -10 119.66138.38 -14 OPM %1.3113.47 -6.1911.87 - PBDT2.996.94 -57 12.1920.64 -41 PBT1.255.23 -76 5.2113.83 -62 NP1.283.66 -65 3.6028.05 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU