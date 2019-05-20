JHS Svendgaard Laboratories standalone net profit declines 65.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.71% to Rs 33.58 crore

Net profit of declined 65.03% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.71% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.17% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 119.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

33.5837.19119.66138.381.3113.476.1911.872.996.9412.1920.641.255.235.2113.831.283.663.6028.05

