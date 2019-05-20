JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fiscal Reforms To Be An Important Ingredient Of New Government

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories standalone net profit declines 65.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.71% to Rs 33.58 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories declined 65.03% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.71% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.17% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 119.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.5837.19 -10 119.66138.38 -14 OPM %1.3113.47 -6.1911.87 - PBDT2.996.94 -57 12.1920.64 -41 PBT1.255.23 -76 5.2113.83 -62 NP1.283.66 -65 3.6028.05 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements